Bindi Irwin pens sweet tribute to her late father Steve on the 16th anniversary of his death

Bindi Irwin has penned a sweet tribute to her late father Steve on the 16th anniversary of his death.

The Australian wildlife expert was tragically killed on September 4, 2006, after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb – causing a massive injury to his heart.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Steve’s 24-year-old daughter Bindi shared a throwback photo of her and her late father.

Bindi wrote: “Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would’ve been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for Grace.”

The 24-year-old and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their baby daughter Grace back in March 2021, and revealed her middle names, Warrior Irwin, were a tribute to Steve.

At the time, Bindi explained: “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

Bindi’s younger brother Robert also shared a heartfelt tribute to his late father on the anniversary of his death, which also happened to be Father’s Day in Australia.

Robert wrote: “It’s Father’s Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today.”

“I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive ❤️.”

