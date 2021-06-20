Bindi Irwin pays tribute to her late father Steve on Father’s Day

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her late father Steve on Father’s Day.

The Australian wildlife expert was tragically killed back in 2006, after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb – causing a massive injury to his heart.

Taking to Instagram, his 22-year-old daughter wrote: “Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law.”

“My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings.”

“My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite.”

“My father-in-law works tirelessly for his family and is always there with a word of encouragement. These extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much,” she added.

Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first child together back in March – a baby girl named Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

The new mum explained that Grace’s middle names are a tribute to her late father, Steve.

Announcing the birth of her newborn via Instagram, she wrote: “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she added.