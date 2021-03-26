Bindi Irwin announces birth of first child – and shares touching tribute to her late father Steve

The zookeeper has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin announces birth of first child – and shares touching tribute...

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell have welcomed their first child together.

The 22-year-old announced the birth of their daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, via Instagram on Friday.

The new mum explained that Grace’s middle names are a tribute to her late father, Steve Irwin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Sharing a photo of them holding their newborn daughter, she wrote: “March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.”

“Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s.”

“Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

The Australian wildlife expert was tragically killed back in 2006, after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb – causing a massive injury to his heart.

Bindi continued: “Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she added.

Bindi also shared a sweet snap of Grace’s first baby grow, which had a koala printed on the chest.

The 22-year-old announced her pregnancy last August, months after she married Chandler in a private ceremony at the Australia Zoo in March 2020.