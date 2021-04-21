Billie Eilish sparks romance rumours with THIS actor

The 19-year-old was spotted getting cosy with the star

Billie Eilish has sparked romance rumours with Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The 19-year-old was spotted grabbing coffee with the actor in Santa Monica, California over the weekend.

In photos published by Page Six, the singer cosied up to her rumoured beau as they walked her pit bull named Shark.

Matthew has appeared in horror films such Mother, May I Sleep with Danger? and Little Monsters.

The actor’s Instagram account is on private, and Billie’s brother Finneas and mother Maggie Baird both follow the star.

The news comes after Billie’s recent documentary shed light on her rocky romance with her ex-boyfriend 7:AMP, who’s real name is Brandon Quention Adams.