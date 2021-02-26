Billie Eilish opens up about her mental health struggles in new documentary

Billie Eilish has opened up about her mental health struggles in a new documentary for Apple TV+.

The film, called Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, documents her sudden rise to fame as a teenager.

The documentary opens with footage of Billie as a 16-year-old, before the 2019 release of her first album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Speaking to the camera at the age of 17, Billie admits: “To be honest with you, I never thought I’d make it to this age.”

“I’m never happy. I feel the dark things. I’m bad at taking care of my mental health.”

The songstress also opens up about self-harming between the age of 14 and 15, and says: “I thought I deserved it.” In another confessional, Billie says: “It’s funny. When anyone else thinks about Billie Eilish at 14, they think of all the good things that happened.” “But all I can think of is how miserable I was. How completely distraught and confused. Thirteen to 16 was pretty rough.” Billie also opens up about her daily struggle with Tourette’s syndrome in the documentary. “It’s confusing when someone is making a weird face gesture or throwing out their neck,” he said. “The internet hasn’t really seen the bad [tics] because I’m really good at suppressing them. The thing is, the longer you suppress them, the worse they get afterwards.” “I’m sure one day everyone will see the tic attacks that happen when I’m stressed and haven’t slept. But it could be a lot worse and it’s not, and I’m grateful for that.”