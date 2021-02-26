Home LA Showbiz Billie Eilish opens up about her mental health struggles in new documentary

Billie Eilish opens up about her mental health struggles in new documentary

The documentary was released on AppleTV+ today

Grace Flannery
Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has opened up about her mental health struggles in a new documentary for Apple TV+.

The film, called Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry, documents her sudden rise to fame as a teenager.

The documentary opens with footage of Billie as a 16-year-old, before the 2019 release of her first album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Billie Eilish | Instagram

Speaking to the camera at the age of 17, Billie admits: “To be honest with you, I never thought I’d make it to this age.”

“I’m never happy. I feel the dark things. I’m bad at taking care of my mental health.”

