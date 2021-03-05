Billie Eilish asks fans to ‘be nice’ to her ex – after documentary shed light on their rocky romance

Billie Eilish asks fans to ‘be nice’ to her ex – after...

Billie Eilish has asked fans to “be nice” to her ex-boyfriend 7:AMP, following the release of her new documentary.

Last week, the singer’s documentary ‘The World’s A Little Blurry’ premiered on Apple TV+, which shed light on her rocky romance with the rapper.

Since the documentary aired, fans have criticised 7:AMP on social media over the way he treated Billie during their relationship.

After spotting the backlash against her ex, Billie reminded her fans to be kind on social media.

In a post shared on Instagram, the 19-year-old wrote: “Remember to be nice to people no matter what! I love you guys thank you for protecting me but be nice!!”

The news comes after 7:AMP, whose real name is Brandon Quention Adams, broke his silence on the documentary.

On his Instagram Story, the 24-year-old wrote: “There’s always 2 sides to a situation. People fail to realize I’ve been dealing with my brother’s death. Especially around that time when it was fresh.”

“Sometimes people disagree and don’t want the same things as one another. It’s on you to understand there’s several points of view to a situation,” he continued.

“Anyone who knows me knows where my heart is. I stay with a smile on my face even when I’m hurting. We push through the pain. [No love is ever lost.] But I refuse to be bashed.”