Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy wows audience as she performs during Renaissance tour

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter wowed an audience in Paris on Friday night.

The 11-year-old stepped out on stage for a surprise cameo during the French leg of her mother’s Renaissance tour.

She performed the difficult choreography to MY POWER alongside the rest of Beyoncé’s backup dancers.

After her performance, Beyoncé shouted: “Give it up for Blue,” which was met with ferocious cheers from the audience.

Blue Ivy looked grown up, donning a sparkly silver top, metallic pants and a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile Jay-Z was ever the doting father and husband as he watched on from the audience.

The young star is undoubtedly following in the footsteps of her famous parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, having been awarded her first ever Grammy Award at the age of nine.

Blue Ivy’s name featured in her mother’s track Brown Skin Girl – which won Best Music Video back in 2021.