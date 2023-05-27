Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy wows audience as she performs during Renaissance tour

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter wowed an audience in Paris on Friday night.
The 11-year-old stepped out on stage for a surprise cameo during the French leg of her mother’s Renaissance tour.
She performed the difficult choreography to MY POWER alongside the rest of Beyoncé’s backup dancers.
@afonsohenriquef2 blue ivy & beyonce #renaissanceworldtour #paris #beyonce #blueivy #stadedefrance #fyp #power ♬ som original – Afonso Henrique
After her performance, Beyoncé shouted: “Give it up for Blue,” which was met with ferocious cheers from the audience.
Blue Ivy looked grown up, donning a sparkly silver top, metallic pants and a pair of sunglasses.
Meanwhile Jay-Z was ever the doting father and husband as he watched on from the audience.
The young star is undoubtedly following in the footsteps of her famous parents Beyoncé and Jay-Z, having been awarded her first ever Grammy Award at the age of nine.
Blue Ivy’s name featured in her mother’s track Brown Skin Girl – which won Best Music Video back in 2021.