Beyoncé shows support for Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

The singer has revealed she's "inspired" by the Duchess of Sussex

Beyoncé has publicly supported Meghan Markle, following her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Two days after the interview aired in the U.S. on Sunday, the singer shared a picture of her and Meghan at the premiere of The Lion King on the frontpage of her website.

Alongside the photo, which was taken back in 2019, Beyoncé wrote: “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.”

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé has shared her admiration for the Duchess of Sussex.

Back in 2019, the songstress and her husband Jay-Z accepted their Brit Award for Best International Group in front of a portrait of Meghan wearing a crown and pearl necklaces.

At the time, Beyoncé wrote on Instagram: “In honor of Black History Month, we bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy.”

Meghan and Prince Harry were expecting their first child, Archie, at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

During her candid interview with Oprah on Sunday, Meghan admitted she felt suicidal during her time as a senior working member of the Royal family.

The Duchess also alleged there were “concerns and conversations” about “how dark” Archie’s skin might be when he was born.

A shocked Oprah responded: “What? Who, who is having that conversation with you? What?”

Meghan refused to reveal who was having those conversations as it would be “very damaging” to them, but claimed there were “several conversations about it, with Harry.”

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace issued a statement addressing Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah.

The statement said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the statement concluded.

Buckingham Palace have just released a statement: pic.twitter.com/JzlYvef4Wn — Omid Scobie (@scobie) March 9, 2021

Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday, before it aired in the UK and Ireland on Monday night.

The couple made a number of shocking claims in the interview, which you can read more about HERE.

Watch The Gossies 2021 – sponsored by Life Style Sports.

Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, join some of our favourite stars including Nicky Byrne, Una Healy, Nicola Coughlan, James Patrice, Laura Whitmore and more, as we celebrate the best in the business.