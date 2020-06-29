Beyoncé announces new album

Beyoncé has announced she is releasing a new visual album called Black Is King, and it will debut on Disney Plus next month.

The album is based on music from The Lion King: The Gift, which was a soundtrack to the 2019 remake of Disney’s The Lion King produced by Queen B.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share the news last night, stating the album will “celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry.”

“Black Is King is a labor of love,” she wrote, “It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I’ve given it my all and now it’s yours.”

“It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry.”

“I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose.”

The mother of three continued: “The events of 2020 have made the film’s vision and message even more relevant, as people across the world embark on a historic journey. We are all in search of safety and light. Many of us want change.”

“I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books.”

“With this visual album, I wanted to present elements of Black history and African tradition, with a modern twist and a universal message, and what it truly means to find your self-identity and build a legacy.”

“I spent a lot of time exploring and absorbing the lessons of past generations and the rich history of different African customs.”

“While working on this film, there were moments where I’ve felt overwhelmed, like many others on my creative team, but it was important to create a film that instills pride and knowledge.”

“I only hope that from watching, you leave feeling inspired to continue building a legacy that impacts the world in an immeasurable way. I pray that everyone sees the beauty and resilience of our people.”

She ended the post saying: “This experience has been an affirmation of a grander purpose. My only goal is that you watch it with your family and that it gives you pride.”

The visual album will drop on Disney Plus on July 31st.

