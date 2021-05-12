Ben Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon addresses rumours he’s back with Jennifer Lopez

Matt Damon has addressed rumours his longtime friend Ben Affleck is back with his ex Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

Following Jennifer’s recent split from her fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Ben’s split from Ana de Armas earlier this year, the pair jetted to Montana on May 2 for a week away together – sparking rumours they’ve rekindled their romance.

J-Lo and Ben’s reunion has sent fans into a frenzy, with Hollywood star Matt weighing in on their possible reconciliation during his appearance on The Today Show.

The actor said: “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”

Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb then asked Matt how he found out about the rekindled romance, to which he replied: “I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. This is the first time I’ve heard about it.”

“It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

After splitting from J.Lo in 2004, Ben went on to marry Jennifer Garner, who he shares three children with – Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

Sadly the couple called it quits in 2018, and just last year, Ben admitted their divorce was the “biggest regret” of his life.

Meanwhile, Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.