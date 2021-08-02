Ben Affleck surprises Jennifer Lopez with $45k birthday gift

Ben Affleck surprised Jennifer Lopez with an incredible birthday gift, which cost a whopping $44,665.

The singer turned 52 last month, and the couple celebrated the occasion on board a luxury super yacht in the Mediterranean.

On her birthday, the actor surprised Jennifer with a lavish Fondrae necklace, which he helped design.

Jennifer was pictured wearing the necklace when she made their romance Instagram official last month.

The brand’s founder Beth Bugdaycay told The Adventurine: “Ben wanted to get something really special for her birthday. He wanted to put together a meaningful story.”

“He didn’t just get her the biggest diamond he could find, he wanted to say something about their relationship.”

The necklace features a series of pendants and charms, which symbolises their love story.

Ben and Jennifer, who were famously dubbed ‘Bennifer’, got engaged in 2002 – but ended up calling it quits in January 2004.

17 years after their break up, the singer and the 48-year-old actor rekindled their romance in May.

The new relationship came just weeks after Jennifer confirmed her split from Alex Rodriguez, after four years together.

In a joint statement, they said: “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

“Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”