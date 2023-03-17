Ben Affleck finally reveals why Jennifer Lopez snapped at him in viral video from the Grammys

Ben Affleck has finally revealed what Jennifer Lopez really said to him at the Grammys, after an awkward exchange between them went viral.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, attended the star-studded awards show in Los Angeles last month.

As host Trevor Noah chatted beside them, J-Lo appeared to snap at her beau in a tense moment, before awkwardly looking back at the camera.

What is J Lo saying? Jlo and Ben Affleck at the #GRAMMYs Where are my lip readers at?! #jlo #BenAffleck pic.twitter.com/NVJt3yQpFL — A M A N D A (@BasicCaliBetch) February 6, 2023

A video of the exchange quickly went viral on Twitter, as many fans tried to figure out what Jennifer said to Ben.

According to a lip reader commissioned by DailyMail.com, the singer said to her beau: “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

However, Ben has since set the record straight as he addressed the awkward moment during a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor explained: “I saw [host Trevor Noah] and I was like, ‘Oh God.’ They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling.”

“I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.'”

“She said ‘You better f***ing not leave.’ That’s a husband-and-wife thing.”

In response to people who thought he looked “bored” during the ceremony, Ben insisted: “I had a good time at the Grammys.”

“My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.'”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after they called off their first engagement, and they got married in July last year.