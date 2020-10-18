Bella Thorne spotted with Too Hot To Handle star who was previously linked to her ex

Fans have been reacting to the 'drama'

Bella Thorne spotted with Too Hot To Handle star who was previously...

Bella Thorne has been spotted hanging out with Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago, who was previously romantically linked to her ex Tana Mongeau.

Bella and YouTube star Tana split last year after a year of dating, confirming the news on Twitter.

Tana and Francesca sparked romance rumours back in July, after they were papped leaving a Hollywood restaurant hand-in-hand while Tana later took to her Instagram to say: “we’re dating now.”

Taking to TikTok on Saturday, Francesca uploaded a video with Bella – who kisses her cheek before they took part in a new viral trend inspired by Perry The Platypus from Disney’s Phineas and Ferb.

Fans were quick to spot the connection between the stars, with one user commenting: “Oh no I can see the drama already”.

Francesca insisted there was no drama involved, responding: “No drama”.

It’s not the first time Tana and Francesca’s love lives have crossed paths, as Tana also fueled romance rumours with Francesca’s ex Harry Jowsey – after posting a number of flirty videos with the reality star.

Harry and Francesca met on the hit Netflix show Too Hot To Handle earlier this year, before the Canadian model confirmed their split in a YouTube video posted in June.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long-distance anymore. I obviously was heartbroken. I did everything I could,” she said at the time.

“Couples fight and you go through arguments,” she said. “We would argue every now and then, but it was never for me relationship ending. And I think for him, small, little things ended up turning into relationship ending arguments.”