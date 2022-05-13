Bella Hadid reveals the REAL reason she ‘blacked out’ at the Met Gala

Bella Hadid has revealed the REAL reason she blacked out at the Met Gala.

Earlier this month, the 25-year-old sparked concern when she told Interview Magazine she “literally blacked out” at the star-studded event.

The model said at the time: “I don’t know if that was my anxiety, or maybe the waist was giving cinch and I couldn’t breathe.”

Bella has since clarified her comments, insisting her black out had nothing to do with her corseted Burberry ensemble.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I want to make this very clear…This is not at all what I (meant to) say.”

“I didn’t say I blacked out because of my corset. I joked that I blacked out, not because of my corset, but from the regular anxieties and excitement of the carpet.”

“I meant more like it goes by in a flash. So quickly that ya barely remember it! Corsets in general are pretty uncomfortable/hard on the lungs, but my corset fit perfectly with enough room to eat and drink.”

The model has been extremely open about her anxiety in the past, and has even shared emotional photos of her crying on social media.

In a post in November, Bella wrote: “Self help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles.”

“But I want you to know, there is always light at the end of the tunnel , and the rollercoaster always comes to a complete stop at some point.”

“If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas , triggers, joys, and routine, you will always be able to understand or learn more about your own pain and how to handle it.”