Bella Hadid ‘confirms’ romance with new man

It looks like the model has found love again

Bella Hadid has appeared to confirm her romance with rumoured boyfriend Marc Kalman.

On Thursday night, the supermodel posted a series of snaps from her trip to France on Instagram.

In the last slide, the 24-year-old shared a photo of her kissing art director Marc.

She captioned the post: “Time of my life ⏳🫀🍾 Healthy, Working and Loved ❤️‍🔥🌹.”

Bella is currently traveling between Cannes and Paris to attend the Cannes Film Festival and Paris Fashion Week.

The couple sparked romance rumours in early June, after they were spotted having lunch together in New York City.

Bella’s friends and family were clearly delighted by her sweet post, including Hailey Bieber who commented: “WE. LOVE. 2. SEE. IT.”

Her sister Gigi Hadid also commented a smiley face, and her friend Justine Skye wrote: “OMG!”

The news comes two years after Bella split from her on-off beau The Weeknd in 2019.

Just last week, the singer raised eyebrows when he was seen having dinner with Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles.