Bella Hadid admits she regrets getting a nose job at the age of 14

Bella Hadid has admitted she regrets getting a nose job at the age of 14.

In a new interview with Vogue magazine, the 25-year-old supermodel opened up about the work she’s had done on her face.

She said: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

However, Bella denied claims that she got “her eyes lifted, her jaw shaved, [or] her lips filled.”

She said: “People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that.”

“I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called—it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book.”

Bella also told spoke about her insecurities growing up with her older supermodel sister, Gigi Hadid.

She said: “I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing.”

“That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it.”

Bella said she learned to put on a brave face and worked hard to build her modelling career.

“People can say anything about how I look, about how I talk, about how I act. But in seven years I never missed a job, canceled a job, was late to a job.”

“No one can ever say that I don’t work my ass off,” she added.