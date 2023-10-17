Barbie star America Ferrera opens up about experiencing sexism in the workplace since becoming a mother

America Ferrera has opened up about the sexism she’s experienced in the workplace since becoming a mother.

The actress, who recently starred in the hugely successful Barbie film, shares two children with her husband Ryan Piers Williams.

Speaking to Glamour after being named one of their Women Of The Year 2023, the 39-year-old said: “Since becoming a parent to my now five-year-old son, and three-year-old daughter, I’ve experienced a whole new category of imbalance in the workplace.”

The Ugly Betty star continued: “I’ve seen the inequalities that put the burden of parenting on women; the disproportionate cost of what that means to mothers and their careers, and the cultural expectations placed on women that we internalise and hold ourselves to.”

“I’m on multiple text chains with working mums stressing out about dilemmas like whether to go on a work trip or miss their kids’ doctor appointment.”

“Women at every level of their careers are having to make choices that cost us money, affect our mental health, our physical health, and quality of life.”

“Our culture and our policies must change.”

America revealed she grew up experiencing inequality in school.

She said: “My early years were marked by moving from one two-bedroom apartment to another, along with my five older siblings and a single mother who worked around the clock to meet our most basic needs.”

“I had always been inspired by Hillary Clinton, so I decided to campaign for her.”

“I wanted to call out how unfairly Hillary was being treated: what people said about her, the conversations that focused on her clothing or the tone of her voice instead of her long career that included improving the lives of countless children and their families.”