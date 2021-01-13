Home LA Showbiz Azealia Banks sparks concern after sharing video digging up her dead cat

The rapper then put the cat's remains in boiling water to "preserve" him

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Azealia Banks has sparked concern after sharing a video digging up her dead cat.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared clips to her Instagram of her exhuming the bagged remains of her pet Lucifer, who died three months prior.

In the since-deleted videos, the 29-year-old said: “A lot of you guys don’t know, Lucifer the cat died three months ago, and we had to put him in the ground, and we’re digging him up for the very first time.

“She’s coming back to life c****,” the 212 artist added.

The New York native then shared a video of her stirring a pot of boiling water, which contained the bones of the dead creature in it, and wrote: “She’s ready.”

Azealia took to her Instagram Stories after receiving backlash to explain her actions, revealing she was preserving her pet.

“Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved… I really don’t want to hear s**t about preserving a cat skull.”

After posting the disturbing videos online, the rapper’s name began trending on Twitter, with many expressing concern for Azealia’s well-being.

One user wrote: “Day 12: Azealia Banks and her cat. Not even going to go into it. Somebody help her please.”

A second tweeted: “Azealia Banks Really dug up the carcasses of her Dead Cat and boiled it?? Someone please give that girl the help she needs.”

 

