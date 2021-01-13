Azealia Banks sparks concern after sharing video digging up her dead cat

The rapper then put the cat's remains in boiling water to "preserve" him

Azealia Banks has sparked concern after sharing a video digging up her dead cat.

On Tuesday, the rapper shared clips to her Instagram of her exhuming the bagged remains of her pet Lucifer, who died three months prior.

In the since-deleted videos, the 29-year-old said: “A lot of you guys don’t know, Lucifer the cat died three months ago, and we had to put him in the ground, and we’re digging him up for the very first time.

“She’s coming back to life c****,” the 212 artist added.

The New York native then shared a video of her stirring a pot of boiling water, which contained the bones of the dead creature in it, and wrote: “She’s ready.”

Azealia took to her Instagram Stories after receiving backlash to explain her actions, revealing she was preserving her pet.

“Lucifer was an icon. He deserves to be preserved… I really don’t want to hear s**t about preserving a cat skull.”

After posting the disturbing videos online, the rapper’s name began trending on Twitter, with many expressing concern for Azealia’s well-being.

One user wrote: “Day 12: Azealia Banks and her cat. Not even going to go into it. Somebody help her please.”

A second tweeted: “Azealia Banks Really dug up the carcasses of her Dead Cat and boiled it?? Someone please give that girl the help she needs.”

But on a serious not Azealia Banks needs help… desperately — Grandma (@KirsteeMudede) January 13, 2021

Day 12: Azealia Banks and her cat. Not even going to go into it. Somebody help her please. — 🌿Kit Happens🌿 (@TheDoomBiscuit) January 12, 2021

azealia banks is currently boiling her dead cat on insta. i am BEGGING someone to get her help for her own safety — wiz fajita (@_mrabsx) January 12, 2021

Day 12 of 2021: Azealia Banks cooks her fucking cat. pic.twitter.com/oMuljpDuus — Big Daddy-O. 🇳🇬 (@The_Real_Odera) January 12, 2021

azealia banks needs to get the help she deserves because she just dug up her dead cat and cooked it? for what reason? — IYANNA GET UP (@IssaJordanThing) January 12, 2021

Cannot believe #AzealiaBanks just dug up her dead cat and boiled it. She needs help. Her friends need to step in here.

She's been sick for sometime and people are just watching — Rochelle 💙 (@itsrochy) January 12, 2021