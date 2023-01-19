Austin Butler’s voice coach defends his Elvis accent: ‘It’s difficult to switch off’

Austin Butler’s voice coach Irene Bartlett has defended the star, amid claims he has “changed” his accent.

The actor played Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the Rock and Roll star, and fans have been calling him out for still speaking like the late singer.

Speaking on ABC’s Gold Coast this week, Irene said: “Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus [and] time on.”

“What you saw in that [2023] Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on,” she insisted.

“I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice] on board. I don’t know how long that will last, or if it’s going to be there forever.”

Speaking backstage at last week’s awards show, Austin was asked about why he still speaks like Elvis Presley.

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama, Austin Butler!

He replied: “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

“I had three years where that was my only focus, so I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”

The actor picked up the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on the night.