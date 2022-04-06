August Alsina alludes to his ‘entanglement’ with Jada Pinkett Smith in new song

August Alsina has alluded to his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett Smith in a new song.

In July 2020, Jada spoke about her “affair” with the 29-year-old during a candid chat with her husband Will Smith on Red Table Talk.

During the episode, the actress said she got into an “entanglement” with August around four years prior, when her marriage to Will was on the rocks.

On Tuesday, August dropped a new song called ‘Shake The World’, in which he sings about “tangled up” with someone.

The lyrics include: “Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when there’s a billion dollars on the elevator.”

“Well, of course some s**t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favourite.”

According to The Sun, Jada’s former flame is also “getting ready” to sign a book deal in which he will discuss their “entanglement”.

A source told the outlet: “August is getting ready to sign a big-money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada. He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied.”

They added: “August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming.”

It is believed August wants to get his point across what it was like to deal with the “aftermath” of Jada’s public admission.

The news comes after Jada and Will’s relationship hit headlines once again following the 2022 Oscars last month.

At the star-studded awards show, Will stormed the stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face, after he made a joke about his wife – who suffers from alopecia.

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

Referring to Jada’s buzzcut, Chris said, “Jada, can’t wait for GI Jane 2,” prompting the actress to roll her eyes.

When Will returned to his seat, he shouted at Chris: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***ing mouth.”

Will has since apologised for his “inexcusable” behaviour, and officially resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.