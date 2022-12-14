Aubrey Plaza confirms popular fan theory about season two of The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza has confirmed a popular fan theory about season two of The White Lotus.

After her character Harper was accused of cheating with Cameron (Theo James), an old friend of her husband Ethan (Will Sharpe), the actress has admitted their characters did more than just kiss in her hotel room.

Speaking on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Aubrey confessed: “I know what happened, okay? And what happened is, we did some stuff, and I hated every minute of it. It was disgusting, and there was no penetration.”

While Aubrey admitted she hadn’t seen the episode’s final cut yet, she questioned Seth Meyers’ belief that Harper and Cameron only shared a kiss, saying, “Just a kiss?”

Season two of The White Lotus came to an end earlier this week with a dramatic finale.

In the episode, Ethan tells Cameron’s wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) that he thinks “something happened” between their spouses.

In arguably one of the best scenes of the entire season, Daphne appears upset for a split second, before she invites him to a nearby island – where it’s assumed they hooked up.

The season then concludes with both couples looking happier than ever at the airport.

Despite Harper’s happy ending with Ethan, Aubrey has admitted she was hoping for a different outcome.

“I was really gunning for doing some takes where, like, maybe we weren’t so happy,” she said on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

“Maybe they’ll be okay, but I have a kind of fantasy that Harper divorces him and takes all his money.”

While season two of The White Lotus just came to an end, fans are already begging for a third season.

The show’s creator Mike White has already teased that season three might follow a new set of vacationers as they grapple with “death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he explained. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Seasons 1 & 2 of The White Lotus are available to stream on NOW in the UK & Ireland.