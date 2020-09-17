The couple tied the knot in 2014

Ashley Tisdale expecting her first child with husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is expecting her first child with her husband Christopher French.

The actress shared sweet snaps on Instagram today, with her and her husband dressed in white looking down at her baby bump.

Sharing the photo to her Instagram Stories, Ashley wrote: “@cmfrench is the hottest baby daddy.”

Ashley’s High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens commented: “Just the freaking cutest”, while actress Emma Roberts wrote: “😍😍😍”.

The exciting news comes just days after the couple celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary.

Ashley and Christopher tied the knot back in September 2014, with Vanessa Hudgens serving as one of her bridesmaids.

