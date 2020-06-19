Ashley Graham shows off broken front tooth after accidentally eating frozen cookies

Ashley Graham has revealed that she has broken her front tooth, after accidentally eating frozen cookies.

The 32-year-old is currently isolating with her family in her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska during the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram, Ashley shared a video with her followers and explained that her mother Linda stored the cookies in the freezer, and when she bit down on one – it broke her front tooth.

View this post on Instagram 👀 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:38pm PDT

She said: “Shoutout to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world, putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them.”

Ashley later informed fans that she fixed her tooth mishap by glueing in a new veneer.

“Glued a new one in,” she captioned the video.

The new mother has been staying with her mother, along with her husband Justin Ervin and their baby son Isaac.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 and they welcomed their first child in January.

