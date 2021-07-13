Arrest warrant issued for former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey

The actor failed to show up to court after being charged with immoral communication with a minor

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey.

The actor, best known for playing Cory in That’s So Raven and Cory in the House, was charged with one count of immoral communication with a minor last month.

According to TMZ, a Washington state judge signed a $100k warrant for the 29-year-old’s arrest after he failed to show up to court on Monday for his arraignment.

Last month, Kyle missed another arraignment, which was rescheduled for Monday.

His lawyer Lee Hutton said their legal team reached out to King County district attorney’s office, and claimed the actor had not been served.

He also said the legal team are “concerned with the misrepresentations made in court”, adding: “Indeed, we will move forward to defend these allegations but also determine why due process has not been followed.”

A representive for King’s County DA disputed the claim, telling TMZ: “Mr. Massey, nor any representatives of him, have filed anything in the Court docket.”

“It is possible that Mr. Massey’s attorney is calling the wrong office. It’s also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today’s new arraignment date.”

“There’s no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court.”

According to a court filing obtained by E! News last month, Kyle was charged with a felony after he allegedly sent messages of a “sexual nature” to a 13-year-old girl during a two-month period between December 1, 2018 and January 31, 2019.

The 29-year-old allegedly “believed” she was a minor when he communicated with her electronically “for immoral purposes of a sexual nature,” according to the court filing.

According to a court motion obtained by the publication, dated June 14, Kyle was summoned and is prohibited from having contact with minor children “except in the presence of a responsible adult.”

The actor is also prohibited from using the internet without a computer monitoring system to track his “sexually explicit communication” with minors.