Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car accident in Los Angeles

Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-car accident on Friday.

The actor’s representative confirmed his involvement to NBC News, after TMZ published photos from the scene of the crash.

The four-vehicle accident occurred at about 4.35pm on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.

Photos from the scene show a black SUV rolled over on top of a red Prius.

It’s understood the 74-year-old wasn’t injured in the crash, but a woman in the Prius was taken to hospital with “an abrasion to her head”.

The actor’s rep said: “His main concern is for the woman from the other vehicle.”