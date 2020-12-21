Ariana Grande’s mother welcomes Dalton Gomez to her family – following engagement announcement

"Here’s to happily ever after..."

Ariana Grande’s mother welcomes Dalton Gomez to her family – following engagement...

Joan Grande has welcomed her future son-in-law Dalton Gomez to her family.

On Sunday, Joan’s famous daughter Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share the news that she was engaged to Dalton, following a whirlwind romance.

Following the exciting news, Joan sent a sweet message of support to the happy couple, tweeting: “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family!

“Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Fans of the popstar also took to Twitter following the engagement news, with many convinced Ariana’s ring had a very special and sentimental story behind it.

According to a screenshot of an old tweet from the 27-year-old, her grandmother gifted her a ring that was made with a pearl from her late grandfather’s tie pin.

The singer’s engagement ring features a pearl and a diamond, with many convinced Dalton had the ring from her grandmother reworked for the special occasion.

and ariana grande officially wins best ring of all time because holy SHIT pic.twitter.com/UyIG4VZmDe — c8lyn 😎 (@caitlynrae) December 20, 2020

the pearl on ariana’s engagement ring is from her grandpa’s tie pin IM CRYING 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7btTgVtYHM — cam 🎄 (@gainsarianafans) December 20, 2020

the pearl on ariana’s engagement ring is from her grandpa’s tie pin IM CRYING 🥺 pic.twitter.com/74vIvLae7g — stella🎁 greys and jatp (@ameliasheperr) December 20, 2020

Sharing the news of her engagement, Ariana shared a series of photos to Instagram with her beau, including snaps of a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The singer captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

Ariana’s manager Scooter Braun commented: “congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

Demi Lovato wrote: “💞💞💞💞 this ring is everything!!!! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💞 I love you,” while Hailey Bieber commented: “YAYYYYYY!!!!😍😍😍😍😍 so happy for you guys!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in February, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood the real estate agent works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

The chart-topping singer was famously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018, which ended in October that same year.

Their split came just one month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller tragically died following an accidental drug overdose.