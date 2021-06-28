The singer secretly wed her real estate agent beau last month

Ariana Grande shares sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared a sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez.

The singer secretly wed her real estate agent beau in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito last month.

Ariana took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a loved-up with her hubby, after they celebrated her 28th birthday together on Saturday.

The singer captioned the clip: “a bday baby. deeply thankful for so much love”

Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton, 25, last May – before he popped the question in December.

The couple tied the knot on May 15, and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion.