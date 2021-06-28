Ariana Grande shares sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has shared a sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez.
The singer secretly wed her real estate agent beau in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito last month.
Ariana took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a loved-up with her hubby, after they celebrated her 28th birthday together on Saturday.
The singer captioned the clip: “a bday baby. deeply thankful for so much love”
Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton, 25, last May – before he popped the question in December.
The couple tied the knot on May 15, and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion.
