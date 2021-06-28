Home LA Showbiz Ariana Grande shares sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande shares sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez

The singer secretly wed her real estate agent beau last month

By
Grace Flannery
-
Ariana Grande has shared a sweet video with her new husband Dalton Gomez.

The singer secretly wed her real estate agent beau in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito last month.

Ariana took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a loved-up with her hubby, after they celebrated her 28th birthday together on Saturday.

The singer captioned the clip: “a bday baby. deeply thankful for so much love”

Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton, 25, last May – before he popped the question in December.

The couple tied the knot on May 15, and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion.

