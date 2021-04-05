Ariana Grande shares rare snaps with fiancé Dalton Gomez

The couple got engaged in December

Ariana Grande has shared rare snaps with her fiancé Dalton Gomez.

The singer announced her engagement to the real estate agent in December, after confirming their romance in May.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 27-year-old posted sweet new photos with her husband-to-be, captioned: “!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u.”

The couple first sparked romance rumours in February last year, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

Announcing her engagement, Ariana shared a series of photos with her beau to Instagram, including snaps of a diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The 34+35 singer captioned the post: “forever n then some.”

