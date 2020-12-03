Ariana Grande shares rare snap with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

The couple confirmed their romance in May

Ariana Grande has shared a rare snap with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

The couple first sparked romance rumours back in February, before confirming their relationship three months later when they appeared in the music video for Ariana’s hit song Stuck With U.

Following a series of high-profile break-ups, the 27-year-old has kept her relationship quite private.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a rare insight into the couple’s love life, posting a series of snaps to her Instagram captioned: “some life stuff :)”.

To mark Dalton’s birthday back in August, Ariana shared a series of sweet videos, including two short clips of her boyfriend kissing her on the cheek.

Ariana captioned the post: “hbd to my baby my best friend my fav part of all the days ?? i love u.”

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood the real estate agent works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

Ariana was first linked to Dalton back in February, after she was spotted kissing a “mystery man”.

Prior to this relationship, the Florida native briefly dated Social House singer Mikey Foster last year.

The brunette beauty was also famously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018, which ended in October that same year.

Their split came just one month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller tragically died following an accidental drug overdose.