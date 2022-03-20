Ariana Grande sends gift to ex Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande has sent a gift to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson’s new girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The singer got engaged to the SNL comedian back in June 2018 after a whirlwind romance, but the former couple called it quits just four months later.

Kim, who has been dating Pete since October last year, took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share a photo of the new R.E.M. Beauty collection that Ariana had sent her.

Ariana has been married to real estate agent Dalton Gomez since May 15, 2021.

The couple, who confirmed their romance in May 2020, tied the knot in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony at their home in Montecito.

The bride wore a stunning silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the special occasion.