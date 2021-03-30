Ariana Grande reveals she’s joining The Voice as a brand new judge

Ariana Grande has revealed she’s joining The Voice as a brand new judge.

The 27-year-old will appear on season 21 of the NBC series, replacing Nick Jonas as a coach.

Announcing the news on social media, Ariana told fans: “surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

Ariana added: “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

The Grammy-winner is a huge fan of the show, and performed her hit song ‘Into You’ on the programme back in 2016.

In a statement, the singer said: “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time.”

“I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”