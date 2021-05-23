"Manchester, you’re in my heart always..."

Ariana Grande marks the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing

Ariana Grande has marked the fourth anniversary of the Manchester Arena bombing.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a bomb as fans were exiting the pop star’s concert in Manchester.

22 people lost their lives, including young children, and hundreds were injured.

Taking to Instagram to mark four years since the tragedy took place, Ariana shared a video that featured Oasis’ song ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

She wrote: “although grief is ever-present and our relationship to it is evolving and expressing itself in different ways every day year round, i know that this anniversary will never be an easy one… please know that i am thinking of u all today. 🤍”

“Manchester, you’re in my heart always,” the singer added.

Just a few weeks after the terrorist attack took place, Ariana returned to Manchester to host a benefit concert, to raise money for the victims and their families.

The One Love Manchester concert took place on June 4, 2017, and huge stars like Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry performed at it.

