Ariana Grande hits back at claims she’s a ‘diva’

Ariana Grande has hit back at claims she is a diva.

Speaking on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show, the 26-year-old explained why she has stopped doing press interviews in recent years.

“I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself.”

“And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she’s a diva,'” she explained. ” I was like, ‘This doesn’t make any sense.'”

“Because I have an opinion about something that was an opinion artistically or if I am directing something, or if I have something to say regarding a choice that’s being made with my career or something, blah, blah, blah, it always was in the past manipulated and turned into this negative thing, whereas I don’t see that with men,” she said.

“It’s like when men express their opinions or defend themselves — or are directing something and making notes on something, they’re ‘brilliant’. And they’re ‘genius’ at it. And yet, it’s just so not the same thing with women, which I hope we can work on fixing.”

“And of course that’s not always the case. It’s not always that way. But it does make it kind of … It makes you want to quiet down a little bit. But I’m trying to also say, ‘f**k that.’ You know what I mean? I’m tired of seeing women’s silenced by it.”

