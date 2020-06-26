She looks so loved up!

Ariana Grande goes Instagram official with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Ahead of her 27th birthday today, the singer posted a series of photos on Instagram – including a snap of her cuddled up to her new boyfriend by the pool.

Ariana simply captioned the post: “Almost 27 :)”

The news comes after Ariana confirmed her relationship with Dalton in the music video for her charity single Stuck With U.

The singer first sparked rumours she was dating someone new in February– after she was spotted kissing a “mystery man”.

TMZ later confirmed that Ariana had been secretly dating Dalton, a real-estate agent, for a few months.

Since being linked to Ariana, Dalton has made his Instagram account private – but it’s understood he works for the Aaron Kirman Group, handling high-end listings.

Up until recently, Ariana has kept her relationship quite private – following a series of high-profile break-ups.

Ariana briefly dated Social House singer Mikey Foster last year.

The brunette beauty was also famously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson following a whirlwind romance in 2018, which ended in October that same year.

Their split came just one month after her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller tragically died following an accidental drug overdose.

