Ariana Grande gets teary as she reveals why she stopped getting filler and Botox

Ariana Grande has revealed why she stopped getting filler and Botox.

The singer, 30, got teary in a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video as she spoke about her past cosmetic procedures.

She said: “Full transparency as a beauty person, as I do my lips. [I’ve] had a ton of lip filler over the years and Botox.”

“I stopped in 2018 because I just felt so — too much. I just felt like [I was] hiding, you know?”

Ariana then began tearing up, admitting she “didn’t expect to get emotional”, as she explained beauty used to be “about hiding for me”.

She said: “I, over the years, used makeup as a disguise or as something to hide behind. More hair, more and more, [the] thicker the eyeliner… and that can be so beautiful at times and I still do have love for it.”

The former Nickelodeon star continued: “Being exposed to so many voices at a young age and especially when people have things to say about your appearance and stuff at a young age, it’s really hard to know what’s worth hearing or not, but when you’re 17, you don’t really know you don’t know that yet.”

“I don’t love [disguise] being the intention behind it anymore. I think of it as self expression now and accentuating what is here.”

“Our relationships to beauty are so personal, like we’re here talking about beauty secrets, isn’t the secret that we all just want to feel our best and be loved?”

Ariana said she hasn’t ruled out having cosmetic tweaks in the future, and that she does not judge those who do use Botox and fillers.

She added: “To each their own, whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support, but I know for me I was just like, oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines. I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper. And I laugh more and more and I just think aging can be such a beautiful thing.”

“Now, might I get a facelift in 10 years? Might, yeah! But these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss. If we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets, f**k it let’s lay it all out there.”