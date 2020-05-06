Ariana Grande and her mother granted permanent restraining order against obsessed fan

The fan showed up at her Ariana's front door back in March

Ariana Grande and her mother Joan have been granted a permanent restraining order against an obsessed fan who showed up at her house in LA back in March.

According to TMZ, a judge has ordered Fidel Henriquez to stay away from the singer and her mother for the next five years.

He is not allowed within 100 yards of Ariana’s home or any of their vehicles, and is barred from trying to communicate with Ariana or Joan via letters, phone calls, texts or social media.

Ariana and Joan both filed for a restraining order against Fidel Henriquez, after he managed to bypass security at her LA home.

The man snuck onto her property and knocked on the pop star’s front door at around 2pm on a Saturday afternoon back in March.

A property manager answered the door and told the man that Ariana wasn’t home, and subsequently called the police.

Officers arrived and arrested the intruder, and it’s believed he allegedly spit on one of the cops while he was being handcuffed.

Sources have also said a love note was found on the man, which reportedly included directions to Ariana’s house.

He was booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery, in relation to the alleged spitting.

The incident came just two weeks after Ariana was the victim of a hoax 911 call, after someone called the emergency services to report a phony shooting at her home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, police officers were sent to investigate the report, but once they arrived they realised the 911 call was a hoax.

