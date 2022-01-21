Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have ‘secretly been dating’ for over a year – and fans are freaking out

Anna Kendrick has secretly been dating Bill Hader for over a year.

The Pitch Perfect star and the SNL alum were co-stars in the Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle in 2019, and have reportedly grown close since.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine: “Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year.”

“They met years ago. She’s hosted ‘Saturday Night Live’ and they’ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie,” the source explained.

“They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet.”

“They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She’s really, really happy.”

Anna and Bill’s secret romance has sent fans into a frenzy on Twitter, and it’s safe to say people are loving them as a couple.

Am I more jealous that Anna Kendrick gets to date Bill Hader or that Bill Hader gets to date Anna Kendrick??? — jesse (@jesseraeee) January 21, 2022

bill hader and anna kendrick are my mgk and megan fox — LivV (@111traitdanger) January 21, 2022

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader dating is adorable and what this world needed to hear. — Emily 💜 (@EmilyIsler) January 20, 2022

bill hader and anna kendrick? did not expect to see this today — ّ (@johnmulaneyreal) January 16, 2022

The news comes after Bill split from Rachel Bilson in July 2020, six months after they made their red carpet debut at the Golden Globes.

The SNL star was previously married to Maggie Carey from 2006 to 2018, and the pair share three daughters together – Hannah Kathryn, 12, Harper, 9, and Hayley Clementine, 7.

Meanwhile, Anna is notorious for keeping her love life out of the spotlight.

She was previously linked to British cinematographer Ben Richardson from 2014 to 2019, and also Jake Gyllenhaal and Edgar Wright.

