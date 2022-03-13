Anna Delvey reveals Inventing Anna star Julia Garner visited her in prison

Anna Delvey has revealed Inventing Anna star Julia Garner visited her in prison.

The ‘fake German heiress’, who inspired the popular Netflix series, is currently in a US immigration detention center for overstaying her visa.

She appeared on Friday’s episode of the Forbidden Fruits podcast, calling in from Orange County Jail, and opened up about her relationship with Julia – who played her in the series.

Anna told hosts Julia Fox and Niki Takesh: “[Julia Garner] was very nice. She came to see me … and she is a very sweet girl.”

The 31-year-old said she and Julia only had one meeting together, during which she asked the actress to try out her infamous accent. She said: “It’s just so weird, because the way you hear yourself — like your voice is just completely different when you hear yourself on TV.”

“She was portraying me from like, 2015, 2016, 2017. So now I’ve spent the past four years just in the States. I was surrounded by Americans so maybe my accent was different,” Anna explained.

“I barely even speak German these days. All I speak is English. Back in the day, I would speak French, German, English on a daily basis.”

Anna Sorokin moved to New York in 2013 and posed as a wealthy German heiress called Anna Delvey, telling her new friends that her wealth was around $60 million.

She frequently managed to get her wealthy pals to pay for hotel stays, restaurant visits and shopping trips by claiming her money was stuck overseas or that she had forgotten her wallet.

Anna was convicted of larceny and theft of services, and imprisoned from 2019 until February 2021. In March last year, Anna was taken into custody to be deported back to Germany. Inventing Anna, starring Julia Garner, is on Netflix now.