Angelia Jolie reveals she’s focused on ‘healing’ her family – following divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has revealed she is focused on “healing” her family, following her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The actress filed for divorce from Brad in September 2016, just two years after they finally tied knot after 10 years together.

The former couple are parents to Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The mother-of-six spoke to British Vogue about having a “pretty hard few years”, admitting she “doesn’t know” whether or not she’s happy right now.

The 45-year-old said: “The past few years have been pretty hard. I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

“I’m looking forward to my fifties – I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties. Though we were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself.’ And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?”

“There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”

When asked how she balances mom life with a successful career Angelina said: “Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, travelling in the middle of the jungle somewhere.”

“I didn’t imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I’m lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom.”

“I’m managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they’re helping me, but I’m not good at it at all,” she admitted.

After a lengthy court battle, a judge granted Angelina and Brad both legal single status on April 12, 2019 while finalising their divorce.

When asked about their break-up back in June, Angelina told Vogue: “I separated for the well-being of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”