An emotional Jennifer Aniston was ‘one of the first’ to arrive at Matthew Perry’s funeral

A new report has revealed that Jennifer Aniston was one of the first of the Friends co-star’s to arrive at Matthew Perry’s funeral on Friday.

The 54-year-old actor was found dead at his home in LA on October 28, following an apparent drowning.

The Friends star’s private funeral was held at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in LA, where his co-stars were in attendance, as well as Matthew’s family and close friends.

Friends stars arriving at Matthew Perry’s funeral to say their last goodbyes pic.twitter.com/sRcWhtstVk — Celebsnapz (@aouam_diyaa) November 4, 2023

An onlooker told the Daily Mail that the actress “kept to herself” as she arrived at the high profile gathering.

A close friend of Jennifer’s told the publication: “Nobody shed more tears for Matthew during the darkest points of his struggles with addiction than Jennifer.

“There was speculation at the time of the 2021 Friends reunion that Matthew wouldn’t be a part of it because his demons had gotten the better of him. But Jennifer absolutely wouldn’t have done it without him.”

“He put in the work and made it a success even though he seemed frail. But Jennifer genuinely thought his worst days were behind him. So his death just two years later has come as a bitter body blow to her,” the source added.

“It doesn’t matter whether he died as a result of a freak accident or whether it was directly connected to his drug issues, this was a day that Jennifer has dreaded coming for 20 years,” said the source.

“She always wanted to help Matthew any way she could – that was a constant for her.”

This comes after a video resurfaced in the wake of the star’s death which saw Jennifer break down in tears over the “idea of losing” Matthew over his struggles with addiction.

In a 2004 interview with Diane Sawyer, the actress was asked what her Friends co-star didn’t know about himself and needed to hear.

“That he’s alright,” the now-54-year-old replied before becoming emotional.

He struggled,” Jennifer continued, referencing Matthew’s struggles with alcohol and drug addiction, “And we didn’t know”.

“We weren’t equipped to deal with it. Nobody had ever dealt with that.”

“And the idea of ever losing him…” she said as she choked back tears.

Matthew, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the iconic US sitcom Friends, became addicted to Vicodin after being involved in a jet-ski accident in 1997.

The actor’s weight dropped as low as 128lb (58kg), and he took as many as 55 Vicodin tablets daily.

He previously admitted he couldn’t rewatch certain seasons of Friends because he didn’t recall filming any of the episodes.