Amy Schumer reverses cosmetic procedure after realising she ‘looked like Maleficent’

Jodie McCormack
Amy Schumer has had the fillers in her face dissolved, after realising she “looked like Maleficent”.

The actress decided to reverse the cosmetic procedure as she was unhappy with the results.

Sharing a photo of herself with numbing cream on her cheeks, the comedian wrote on Instagram: “I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full.”

 

“Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent thanks @drjlodnp,” she added.

The doctor who dissolved Amy’s filler re-posted her photo on Instagram, and explained how she reversed the procedure.

“Using dermal filler can be a wonderful way to replace lost volume and enhance the face, but filler placement is extremely important!” Dr Jodi LoGerfo wrote.

“@amyschumer came to me after having filler elsewhere and we decided that where the filler was placed, was not ideal, so we dissolved it!”

“Dissolving filler is a very simple and quick treatment. I injected hyaluronidase (an enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid) to dissolve it!” she explained.

