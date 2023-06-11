Amy Schumer hits out at celebrities who ‘lie’ about Ozempic use: ‘Be real’

Amy Schumer has hit out at celebrities who “lie” about using Ozempic for weight-loss.

Ozempic is a drug that is used to treat Type 2 diabetes but in recent months, people who do not have diabetes have been using the drug in order to lose weight.

The Ozempic craze has lead to a shortage in supply of the medicine for diabetes patients, including those in Ireland.

RHONJ’s Dolores Catania admits to Ozempic use: ‘I got on the bandwagon’ https://t.co/Qi7ZUnd1Fy pic.twitter.com/9XwuPF3ezQ — New York Post (@nypost) April 5, 2023

During her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, Amy admitted she tried the drug in the past, and urged other stars to stop lying about taking it.

The actress said: “Like a year ago, I tried it. I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t]. I was like, this isn’t livable for me.”

“Everyone has been lying saying, ‘Oh smaller portions.’ Like shut the f**8 up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things or you got work done. Just stop. Be real with the people. When I got lipo, I said I got lipo.”

The comedian, 42, opened up about her decision to get liposuction during an appearance on Chelsea Handler’s podcast Dear Chelsea last year.

She said: “I got liposuction. I never thought that I was going to do anything like that. Like when I would hear liposuction I was just like, that’s so crazy to me, and I would say that I’m not ever going to do anything.”

But “cut to turning 40 after having a C-section,” Amy admitted she changed her mind.

Amy continued: “I got lipo and I’m feeling really good.”

“I just wanted to say that, because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they’re like, she looks thinner, and whatever: it’s because I had a surgery. It’s too hard, and I just want to be real about it.”

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit BodyWhys.ie, or else call their helpline 01-2107906.