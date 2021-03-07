Amelia Hamlin’s parents ‘were sceptical’ about her age-gap romance with Scott Disick

The 19-year-old model has been dating the 37-year-old reality star in recent months

Amelia Hamlin’s parents were reportedly “sceptical” about her age-gap romance with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old model, who is the daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, was first linked to her 37-year-old beau back in October.

The couple went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, and Amelia has even spent time with Scott’s three children Mason (11), Penelope (8) and Reign (6) – who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian.

A source told US Weekly that Amelia’s parents were initially “sceptical” of the couple’s relationship. The insider said: “Her parents were sceptical at first. But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship.” “Scott and Amelia are pretty serious. She is over Scott’s house very often and spends quite a bit of time there.” “Scott and Amelia really do have so much fun together. They’re a great match because they both love to go out and party and are both very attracted to each other.”

The source added the Scott “still talks about Kourtney all the time” and the exes “speak very often, even in front of Amelia, who doesn’t seem to mind.”

Kourtney and Scott split for good in 2015, but they’ve continued to co-parent their kids. The reality stars first started dating back in 2006, one year before Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007. Kourtney has been dating Travis Barker in recent months, after their close friendship turned romantic.