Amelia Hamlin subtly shows her support for boyfriend Scott Disick

The 19-year-old confirmed her romance with the 37-year-old reality star in February

Amelia Hamlin has subtly shown her support for her boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old confirmed her romance with her reality star beau in February, but the couple were first linked back in October.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the model posed in a top from Scott’s clothing brand Talentless, captioning the snap: “Favourite shirt @Talentless.”

Amelia is the youngest daughter of Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin.

Following reports Lisa and Harry were initially “sceptical” of the Scott and Amelia’s 18-year age-gap relationship, Lisa showed her support for the couple last week by sharing a sweet snap of them to her Instagram Stories.

The 57-year-old made reference to Scott’s style, writing: “Welp we both seem to share a love of bucket hats.” She then shared a side-by-side photo of her and Scott both wearing the accessory. Scott and Amelia’s relationship came after Scott split from Sofia Richie after three years of dating, with the reality star opening up about the split in a recent episode of KUWTK. Scott shares three kids with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who he dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015 – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Kourtney has been dating longtime friend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in recent months.