Amelia Hamlin announces the death of her beloved grandmother Lois

Amelia Hamlin has announced the death of her beloved grandmother Lois.

The model, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, took to Instagram on Monday to pay tribute to her “best friend”.

She wrote: “My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”

“Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you.”

“Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone…”

“‘I did it my way..’ ‘Me too.’ 5:05 am …👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻🤍🤍🤍👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻👼🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

It comes after Amelia’s mother Lisa revealed Lois was “transitioning” after suffering a stroke.

In an Instagram post last week, Lisa wrote: “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke.”

“I am with her now. So lets celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.”

“I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know. 💔🙏🏼”