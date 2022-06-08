Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp’s TikTok debut after defamation trial

Amber Heard has slammed Johnny Depp’s TikTok debut.

Following a verdict that named Johnny victorious in a defamation trial he brought against his ex-wife Amber, the Pirates of Caribbean star joined TikTok and has since amassed 7.4 million followers.

On Tuesday evening, the actor posted his first video, in which he thanked his “loyal and unwavering supporters”.

@johnnydepp To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD ♬ Stranger – Love Joys

Speaking to E! News, a spokesperson for Amber has since shared the actress’ thoughts on Johnny’s want to “move forward” after the trial.

“As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward,” they began. “The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Last week, a jury of five men and two women found the actress guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed for the Washington Post, which was published in December 2018.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Speaking to Today, Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft stated that the actress is “absolutely not” able to pay that much in damages to Johnny.

She has since revealed that they plan to appeal the verdict, stating “a number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it cause the jury to be confused.”

The attorney also blamed the verdict on a “number of evidentiary issues”, saying “there was so much evidence that did not come in.”

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations that he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber first met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.