Amber Heard set to make Hollywood comeback after losing defamation case

Amber Heard is set to star in two upcoming films, after being found guilty of defaming her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post.

On Wednesday, the actor was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and a further $5 million in punitive damages when a Virginia jury found Amber guilty of defamation following a six-week long trial.

Prior to the beginning of the trial, Amber wrapped filming the period drama, In The Fire.

The film is set in the 1800s, with Amber starring as a North American psychiatrist, who goes to a plantation to take care of a little boy with ‘special abilities’.

The movie was written and directed by Conor Allyn, who worked alongside Pascal Borno and Silvio Muraglia on the screenplay.

According to IMDB, she is also set to star in Run Away With Me, written by Matthew Cirulnick.

The plot follows an American who falls in love with a model in Paris, and the duo become tangled in the criminal underworld of the European modelling industry.

Following the results of the trial, an expert claimed that Amber would struggle to find work in Hollywood again.

Amber is also due to star alongside Jason Momoa in the Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is due for release in 2023.

Supporters of Johnny had launched a petition to have the actress fired from the production, however, no action has been taken as of yet.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In response, Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

In her countersuit, the actress claimed she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”.

Regarding her countersuit, the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Amber, but $0 in punitive damages.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Despite being found guilty of defamation this week, Amber’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft has revealed they plan to appeal the verdict.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.