Amber Heard due back in court for third day of testimony in $100m defamation trial

Warning: This article discusses sexual assault and abuse.

Amber Heard is due back in court today for her third day of testimony in the $100million defamation suit filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The high-profile trial took a week-long break, but will resume on Monday when the Aquaman actress will be cross examined by Johnny’s lawyers.

During her last time on the stand, the 36-year-old testified that Johnny threw her onto a countertop and sexually assaulted her with a bottle during a trip to Australia in 2015.

Amber claimed the fight, which allegedly took place during the filming of the fifth ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film in March 2015, was prompted by Johnny’s jealousy and her concern about his drug use.

The actress alleged that Johnny repeatedly hit her, threw bottles at her and choked her against a refrigerator, before finally getting her on top of a countertop and penetrating her with a bottle.

Amber also claimed her ex repeatedly told her: “I’ll f***ing kill you.”

Amber said she ended up with cuts on her arms and feet from the broken glass, and claimed that at one point, Johnny held a broken bottle to her jaw and threatened to “carve up” her face.

Johnny, 58, has denied ever assaulting Amber.

The actor has already told the jury his own version of events surrounding the Australia fight, alleging that Amber severed his fingertip when she threw a bottle at him.

Amber later described an alleged incident that took place in December 2015 in Los Angeles, which she claimed left her with a busted lip, bruising, and hair torn from her scalp.

The actress accused Johnny of dragging her along the floor by her hair, “pummelling her” and “pounding the back of my head with his fist” while screaming that he hated her.

She said: “I got really still and it felt quiet in my body. And I thought – this is how I die, he’s going to kill me now and he won’t even have realised it.”

Amber’s lawyers are expected to wrap up their questioning on Monday, before turning her over to Depp’s legal team for what is expected to be a gruelling cross-examination.

Johnny launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team has argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

The trial at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia is expected to last another two weeks.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalised two years later.