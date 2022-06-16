Amber Heard admits she still ‘loves’ her ex-husband Johnny Depp and has ‘no bad feelings towards him’

Amber Heard has admitted she still “loves” her ex-husband Johnny Depp and has “no bad feelings towards him”, just weeks after the actor won his high-profile defamation trial against her.

On June 1st, a jury of five men and two women found the actress guilty of defaming her ex-husband in an op-ed for the Washington Post, which was published in December 2018.

The jury also awarded the actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Almost two weeks after the verdict was read out in court, Amber sat down for her first TV interview about the trial.

The 36-year-old filmed a three-part interview with the Today show, which was pre-recorded last Thursday, and began airing on Monday morning in the US.

In the second part of the interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Aquaman star admitted that she realises she is is not a “likeable” or “perfect victim,” and that she still has love for ex-husband Johnny Depp and has “no bad feelings or ill will towards him”.

When asked if she still has love for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, Amber said: “Yes, absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn’t.”

“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand. Or it might be really easy to understand if you have just ever loved anyone… It should be easy.”

During the trial, a text message was read out from Johnny’s phone which said he would achieve “total global humiliation” for Amber.

When asked about the text, the 36-year-old said: “I know he promised it. I testified to this. I am not a good victim, I get it. I am not a likeable victim. I am not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me as human and here, his own words, which is a promise to do this, it seems as though he has.”

The actress was then asked if she was nervous about speaking out and what she can and can’t say, to which she responded: “Of course. I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak.”

Amber also opened up about the potential of being sued by Johnny again, as she continues to speak out about the verdict in court.

She said: “I am scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for silencing, which I guess is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do.”

The 36-year-old also maintained in her interview that the op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in December 2018 was not about Johnny, it was about the “bigger cultural conversation” surrounding the #MeToo movement at the time.”

She said: “The op-ed wasn’t about my relationship with Johnny. What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time.”

Amber also admitted it was “important” that the op-ed was not about her ex-husband “or to do anything like defame him. I had lawyers, teams of lawyers, review all the drafts of this”.

During the interview, Amber also revealed it was never her intention to have Johnny “cancelled” and lose his career over the article.

She insisted: “Of course not. It wasn’t about him.”

Amber’s full interview will air on NBC’s Dateline in the US this Friday.

Johnny, 58, launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

In response, Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

In her countersuit, the actress claimed she was defamed by statements made by Depp’s former lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail her abuse claims were a “hoax”.

Regarding her countersuit, the jury awarded $2 million in compensatory damages to Amber, but $0 in punitive damages

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

In court, the 58-year-old said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and they got married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.