Alyssa Scott speaks out after Nick Cannon confirms he’s expecting his eighth child

Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after Nick Cannon confirmed he’s expecting his eighth child.

The TV host, who is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Tiesi, shared a five-month-old son named Zen with Alyssa.

But in December last year, Zen sadly died after being diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Shortly after Nick confirmed he is set to become a father again, Alyssa addressed the situation in a statement shared on Instagram.

She wrote: “I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most.”

“It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren’t in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn’t something I chose for him or myself.”

"It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself." "It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centered, I am at peace. I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me," the singer added. On her Instagram Stories, Alyssa also revealed that she and Nick "knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited". "We knew he would not make it to see 6 months. I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most," she continued. "I know we were fully present and with him in these moments. We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy." Nick is also the father of 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, who he shares with his ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.